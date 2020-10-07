Impacts from Delta

Saying so-long to sunshine for a few days as Hurricane Delta brings change to the Brazos Valley. At this time, the official forecast for the center of the storm is to make landfall between Central and Southwest Louisiana. While we do not expect direct impacts locally, scattered rain and particularly higher wind gusts are expected as this tropical system side-swipes the Upper Texas Coast.

Thursday cloud cover will steadily thicken up across the area. A few spots of rain are not ruled out, many remain dry through the day and any rain that falls will be fleeting. Friday is expected to be generally cloudy with scattered rain possible as early as the overnight and sunrise hours. As Delta moves inland on the Lousiana Coast, the rain potential will move further east -- more likely for those along and east of I-45. In fact, most of us should expect non-measurable rainfall, but those in Montgomery, Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto Counties could collect 1″+ depending on where this hurricane crawls out of the Gulf. Wind is expected for all -- gusting 20-30mph at times Friday. Gusts 30-35mph are possible Friday afternoon and evening for those particular counties, as well. Delta pulls away Saturday. Morning clouds quickly clear as highs nudge to the 90° mark for weekend plans and Aggie Gameday.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 65. Wind: NNE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered rain. High: 83. Wind: NE 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

