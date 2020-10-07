Advertisement

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman’s death in College Station

Angie Crystal Saucedo, 19, was found dead Tuesday inside her apartment.
College Station police officers wearing hazmat suits search at the landfill off Highway 30 in Grimes County.
College Station police officers wearing hazmat suits search at the landfill off Highway 30 in Grimes County.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have confirmed they are conducting an active investigation at a landfill in Grimes County that is linked to Tuesday’s investigation of a 19-year-old found dead in an apartment complex.

Several officers, including two in hazmat outfits, were seen Wednesday morning at the BVWSMA landfill located on Highway 30 just east of the Navasota River.

A spokesman for CSPD said the search is related to the death investigation but no other details could be immediately released without possibly interfering with, or jeopardizing, the investigation.

“Generally, hazmat suits are often used by investigators at landfills due to the hazardous nature of such places," said CSPD Officer Tristen Lopez.

Angie Crystal Saucedo was found dead inside her apartment Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Holleman Drive W. near Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

No preliminary cause of death has been released but police said on Wednesday it did appear to be suspicious and detectives were speaking with anyone who might have interacted with her prior to her death.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call investigators at 979-764-3600, or anonymously Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 775-TIPS.

