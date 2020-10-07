Investigators release name of person found dead in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 19-year-old Angie Crystal Saucedo was found dead inside her College Station apartment Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators were called to the apartment Tuesday afternoon. Police are investigating her death as suspicious. Detectives are speaking anyone who might have interacted with Saucedo prior to her death.

No preliminary cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to call investigators at 979-764-3600, or anonymously Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 775-TIPS.

