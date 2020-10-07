Advertisement

Local hotel voted 3rd best hotel in Texas

The Stella Hotel in Bryan is the only hotel not in a major city to be in the top 10
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Stella Hotel in Bryan was voted the 3rd best hotel in the entire state of Texas by Condé Nast Travelers.

The award is voted on by readers and travelers around the state, and The Stella was chosen out of more than 4,000 hotels in Texas.

General Manager Shane Pappas says that this award is a true testament to what they continue to do at the hotel, especially after a tough year for the travel industry.

“We are really proud to be a part of this community, and it is just great to be on that list and not be one of those major markets like Dallas, San Antonio and Houston,” said Pappas.

The Stella was only topped by The Rosewood Mansion in Dallas, and the Archer Hotel in Austin. The entire list of hotels can be found here.

To celebrate, the hotel is throwing an employee appreciation celebration next Wednesday to thank the entire staff for helping win the prestigious award.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins MacArthur Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A Texas A&M professor was recently named as one of the 21 2020 MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipients.

News

Hurricane Delta bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Mexico before setting its sights on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

News

Brazos County Commissioners, local leaders support $10 transportation fee for registering vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local hotel industry expecting 50 percent revenue loss for 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 10/6

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local hotel voted 3rd best hotel in Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New homes continue to come to Bryan

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Commissioners approve millions of dollars in certificates of obligation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station police conducting death investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Commissioners, local leaders support $10 transportation fee for registering vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The legislature will look at the fee. If it is adopted, local voters would ultimately decide whether they want an extra $10 car registration fee for transportation projects.