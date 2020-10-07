Local hotel voted 3rd best hotel in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Stella Hotel in Bryan was voted the 3rd best hotel in the entire state of Texas by Condé Nast Travelers.

The award is voted on by readers and travelers around the state, and The Stella was chosen out of more than 4,000 hotels in Texas.

General Manager Shane Pappas says that this award is a true testament to what they continue to do at the hotel, especially after a tough year for the travel industry.

“We are really proud to be a part of this community, and it is just great to be on that list and not be one of those major markets like Dallas, San Antonio and Houston,” said Pappas.

The Stella was only topped by The Rosewood Mansion in Dallas, and the Archer Hotel in Austin. The entire list of hotels can be found here.

To celebrate, the hotel is throwing an employee appreciation celebration next Wednesday to thank the entire staff for helping win the prestigious award.

