Navasota Police Department celebrates National Night Out with first responders parade

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department celebrated National Night Out with a first responders parade Tuesday evening.

Spectators lined the parade route socially distant as police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, and other kinds of vehicles made their way down Washington Avenue from Brosig Avenue to Ninth Street, sirens blaring the entire way.

“It was pretty exciting. We try to do what we can for the community, so doing something like this, I really enjoy it," Navasota Police Department records clerk Sementa Cosino said. "I love being a part of something like this, and I’m glad that my kids were able to see first responders.”

Navasota High School student Matthew Armatys was watching the parade from the corner of Washington and La Salle Street.

“It was great in my opinion," Armatys said. "I had a wonderful time, and I just couldn’t believe it was happening today. It was all a surprise for me.”

It seemed like every fire engine and police car in town made its way down the parade route. It certainly sounded like it.

“I think it’s great for everybody to be able to get out and be able to see each other after being in quarantine for six months,” Navasota high schooler Bryant White said.

The event, organized by Navasota police, was a way to bring the community together during a time where togetherness feels like a difficult thing to achieve.

“Getting all these people together, it just really makes the day special because seeing all the police and firemen during this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really good to finally get something happening," Armatys said.

The people of Navasota also took the opportunity to show their appreciation for everything their first responders are laying on the line throughout the pandemic.

“It definitely made me smile to see all of the police officers and firemen come over here and just let us show them how much we support them," Chris Price said, who also attends Navasota High School.

“For me, I don’t see any kind of real difficulties," Cosino said. “I enjoy what I do. I love being around people and helping them, so it just kind of comes along with the job description.”

Cosino also says something like a parade was exactly what Navasota needs at a time like this.

“I think it puts a lot of people in a good mood and happy,” Cosino said. “During this moment, it wasn’t so much about the COVID and wearing masks. Everybody just got to come out and have a good time.”

