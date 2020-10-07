BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a great month to find your “furever” friend because October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.”

Each year approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters in the U.S. and of those, about half are dogs, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Locally at Aggieland Humane Society in Bryan, they see about 3,000 pets per year, according to Darby McKenzie, Aggieland Humane Society, Communication Coordinator.

The dogs at Aggieland Humane come in all shapes, sizes, and personalities. According to McKenzie, adopting a dog from a shelter can help another pet in need down the line, even though it’s not going home with you.

“We’ve got a lot of great dogs. They are no different from any of the other dogs that you can purchase or buy. They still got full personalities. Lots of love to give and when you adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making more space for pets to come in.”

Click here to view the dogs Aggieland Humane Society has available.

October is Adopt A Shelter Dog Month! This morning on #BVTM we have the details on adoptions at Aggieland Humane Society! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

If you are interested in adopting or meeting a pet, an adoption application must be filled out first. According to the Aggieland Humane Society, only those whose application is approved will be able to meet with a pet.

Adoption applications can be submitted via email to adopt@aggielandhumane.org, by fax 979-822-0411, or in person.

If you would like to contact Aggieland Humane Society, you can call (979) 775-5755.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

