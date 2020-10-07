Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A retired College Station Firefighter is warning others to stay on guard while fighting the coronavirus. While he misses seeing family and friends in person he’s at high risk of complications from the virus.

Rodney O’Connor has lots of memories in his scrapbooks. He served as a College Station firefighter for 30 years starting in the earliest years of the department in the 1970′s.

“I spent most of my life doing what I could to protect the people of College Station," O’Connor said.

Now he’s spending his days needing protection. He suffers from several illnesses including COPD and congestive heart failure.

“In March I was sat my doctor’s office the day the first case [COVID] was discovered. I have pre-existing medical conditions, bad ones and the doctor looked me in the eye and said flat out, ‘If you get this you’re going to die,'" O’Connor said.

At 72, O’Connor has kept to his Robertson County home. With the pandemic continuing for months he says people are getting complacent about social distancing.

“Saturday for example I had a family member brought his family all the way up from San Antonio. They just showed up. Well his daughter had recently recovered from COVID-19 so that meant everyone in that family had been exposed," said O’Connor. He said they had a socially distanced gathering outside on the porch.

“I said, ‘You can’t stay,' so they sat on one end of the porch. We sat on the other. We talked. The kids played out in the pasture in the fields and then at the end of the day you have to go home. You’re not coming in my house,” O’Connor said.

”Doctors say now is not the time to let your guard down.

“Even though the cases are going down it doesn’t mean that high risk individuals aren’t at any less risk," said Dr. Jordan Conway, CHI St. Joseph Health Family Medicine. “So always, wearing your mask is highly recommended because the masks helps save other people. It protects other people from you giving them the virus as well as staying six feet apart. Social distancing will help minimize the risk to high risk individuals."

”People need to not be complacent," said O’Connor. “They need to realize but they also need to continue to stay in touch.”

O’Connor said he’s regularly staying in touch with loved ones through phone calls.

Doctors say it’s important to stay in touch with people as we physically distance. Phone calls, letters and technology like video conferencing can keep you connected with those who are at risk.

