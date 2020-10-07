Advertisement

Rudder’s E.J. Ezar named Built Ford Tough 5A Texas High School Player of the Week

E.J. Ezar of Rudder High School named the week 6 Built Ford Tough Class 5A Player of the Week(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder junior quarterback back E.J. Ezar completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and carried six times for 209 yards and a score in the Rangers' 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss last Friday.

The Ezar family moved from Willis, where the elder Ezar was athletic director, to Bryan after EJ’s freshman year, and he’s shouldered well the pressure that comes from being the coach’s son. Ezar’s great-grandfather, Joe Ezar, was a professional golfer known for his trick shot capabilities who ran with the likes of Bing Crosby and was once profiled in The New Yorker.

In that vein, EJ drew a key offsides penalty against Weiss by altering his cadence and three 15-yard penalties after defenders tackled him out of bounds.

“He’s one of those kids who is very savvy. He lives, eats and drinks football and is aware of his surroundings. He knows and studies the game and is really smart. We called a hitch route on one play, and when the corner bit in, EJ pumped and threw it to the outside receiver. He’s in all AP classes and has a 4.1 GPA and ranks 19th in his class. There definitely are challenges when you coach your son, because he has to be better than everybody else. But EJ has lived up to that.”- Rudder Head Coach Eric Ezar

