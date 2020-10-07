Advertisement

Texas A&M releases plan for in-person graduation ceremonies

(WIBW)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has announced plans for in-person commencement ceremonies for December 2020 graduates. The university has also scheduled dates in February and March 2021 for rescheduled May and August 2020 ceremonies postponed due to COVID-19.

“While we will continue to monitor the status of COVID-19 locally, we remain hopeful in the dates to follow and are excited to provide this information,” said Carol Fierke, Provost and Executive Vice President of the university, in a statement.

More than 4,200 students will graduate at the end of the Fall 2020 semester. Texas A&M has decided to hold 15 ceremonies over five days in Reed Arena. On Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19 ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

According to the university’s plans, no more than 324 graduates will participate in each ceremony and each graduate will receive six tickets for family and friends. Face coverings must be worn by all graduates and attendees while inside Reed Arena.

Schedules for the ceremonies can be found here.

The rescheduled spring and summer ceremonies are scheduled for Feb. 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, and 19 and March 11, 12, and 13, 2021. These commencement ceremonies will take place on Kyle Field which will allow just over 950 students to participate, according to Fierke.

Graduates will be able to have friends and family in stands, but with a limited capacity of 25 percent. Tickets will be required for the ceremonies and they are planned to take place at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

“We continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 locally and will advise graduates and their families if any changes are warranted,” said Fierke. “Because preparation for in-person commencement at one of the largest universities in the nation requires significant advance planning, we are excited to be moving forward in assembling this very special day for our graduates.”

To read the full plan and announcement, click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

