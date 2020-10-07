Treat of the Day: Blinn nursing gards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students in the Blinn College Vocational Nursing Program’s online-blended format faced unique challenges when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all face-to-face classes last March.

Despite the obstacles, every student who completed the program this year passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN).

The 12-month online-blended program is designed for students who may already have a job and covers the material over a longer span than the traditional 10-month program.

From 2015-19, 97% of program graduates passed the NCLEX-PN on their first attempt. The statewide average from 2015-19 was about 88%, and the national average about 84%.

