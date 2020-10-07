Advertisement

Tropical Storm, Hurricane Watches issued for parts of Texas Coast

Gusty winds will be possible as early as Thursday as Delta nears the Gulf Coast. Areas may be added or trimmed back as the track of the storm becomes more certain.
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Hurricane Delta gears for a trip across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has begun issuing watches for portions of the Texas coastline, and most of the Louisiana Coastline, where landfall is expected by Friday afternoon or evening.

The mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Delta
Tropical storm conditions (gusts to 40mph or higher, minor coastal flooding) will be possible in Galveston and coastal portions of the Houston area. Closer to expected landfall, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the far Upper Texas Coast, including the Beaumont area.

While a Louisiana landfall is still expected from the National Hurricane Center, hurricane conditions are possible as far west as the Upper Texas Coast. We will likely see these watches, and eventual warnings, adjusted and/or trimmed back as the storm system gets closer and more consistency is found with exactly where the storm will make landfall. Folks in far Southeast Texas and especially in Louisiana will need to stay weather aware for the remainder of the week, and make preparations for a potential landfalling hurricane in their area before the weekend begins.

