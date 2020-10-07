Tropical Storm, Hurricane Watches issued for parts of Texas Coast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Hurricane Delta gears for a trip across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has begun issuing watches for portions of the Texas coastline, and most of the Louisiana Coastline, where landfall is expected by Friday afternoon or evening.

The mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Delta (KBTX)

Tropical storm conditions (gusts to 40mph or higher, minor coastal flooding) will be possible in Galveston and coastal portions of the Houston area. Closer to expected landfall, a Hurricane Watch has been issued for the far Upper Texas Coast, including the Beaumont area.

Hurricane #Delta has weakened with interactions over the Yucatan Peninsula early this morning, but is expected to emerge back out over the Gulf today. It will likely move into a favorable zone for additional strengthening and is expected to become a Cat 3 by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WeLJrmocBT — Erika Paige (@KBTXErika) October 7, 2020

While a Louisiana landfall is still expected from the National Hurricane Center, hurricane conditions are possible as far west as the Upper Texas Coast. We will likely see these watches, and eventual warnings, adjusted and/or trimmed back as the storm system gets closer and more consistency is found with exactly where the storm will make landfall. Folks in far Southeast Texas and especially in Louisiana will need to stay weather aware for the remainder of the week, and make preparations for a potential landfalling hurricane in their area before the weekend begins.

