Advertisement

Women’s Basketball and Red Cross Partner for Sickle Cell Awareness

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball and the American Red Cross will host the Texas A&M Blood Drive at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The goal of the blood drive is to help those fighting sickle cell disease (SCD). According to the Red Cross, about 100,000 people in the U.S. are living with SCD, and most of them are of African or Latino descent. Those patients are more likely to find a compatible blood match from a donor who is Black.

Individuals with SCD require many blood transfusions throughout their lives, and blood donations have dropped dramatically this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to find out more about SCD, please visit https://aggi.es/33i0ppi.

“The American Red Cross is specifically focused on rare blood types during COVID-19,” Executive Director of the American Red Cross Serving Heart of Texas A.J. Renold said. “As people with conditions like sickle cell anemia are at a higher risk for complications from the virus, but also because blood donations are down this year. We are so proud to partner with A&M Women’s Basketball on this initiative and love the spirit of service the players and coaches bring to the community.”

The drive will take place on the third floor ballroom of Reed Arena at 730 Olsen Blvd. You may use the main entrance to the arena in order to enter.

To book an appointment, you can visit redcrossblood.org and search for “tamusaveslives” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). You must bring a valid ID or Red Cross donor card on the day of, and you can finish the pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online before coming to your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass. The health questionnaire must be done the day of the drive, and all donors will be required to wear a mask throughout their donation.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Basketball, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @AggieWBB (Twitter), @aggiewbb (Instagram) and @AggieWomensHoops (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Announce Plans for the 2020 Ballpark BOOFest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers have made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of their annual Halloween time event, Ballpark BOOFest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

The Cadet Golf Classic enjoys success despite COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
It was a picture perfect start on Monday for the 4th Annual Cadet Golf Classic designed to raise scholarship funds for the families of fallen and disabled veterans through the Folds of Honor, as well as for the Financial Assistance Fund at Allen Academy.

Sports

The Cadet Golf Classic enjoys success despite COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
It was a picture perfect start on Monday for the 4th Annual Cadet Golf Classic designed to raise scholarship funds for the families of fallen and disabled veterans through the Folds of Honor, as well as for the Financial Assistance Fund at Allen Academy.

Sports

Women’s golf tied for 9th after day one of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished day one of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food tied for ninth place at the Blessings Golf Club on Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies open Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational in second

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
|
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Texas A&M Men’s Golf fired an even-par 288 and is tied for second after the first round of play Monday at the Blessings Intercollegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club.

Sports

Aggies’ secondary working on not giving up big plays

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make DCTF rankings after week 6

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT

Sports

Aggies’ secondary working on not giving up big plays

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
One of the big concerns after Texas A&M Football’s 52-24 loss to Alabama was giving up big plays. Despite having 15 minutes more time of possession, the Aggies were outscored by 28 points, and the secondary struggled defending the deep ball.

Sports

Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O’Brien

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
AP source says Houston Texans fire coach, general manager Bill O’Brien following 0-4 start to season, his 7th with team.

Sports

Texas A&M-Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M Football game at Mississippi State on October 17 will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.