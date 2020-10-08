Advertisement

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.
In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — Six people plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

