Active cases continue to rise, health officials report 107 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 107 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 652 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,189 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

67 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 839 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 148 active probable cases and there have been 691 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,901. There have been 76,566 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 80 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 62 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 473

77802: 479

77803: 1,451

77807: 330

77808: 282

77840: 2,293

77845: 1,525

77859: 2

77868: 7

Unknown: 59

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 503 Brazos 652 6,901 Burleson 48 370 Grimes 41 1,101 Houston 9 385 Lee 18 232 Leon 40 269 Madison 21 733 Milam 16 520 Montgomery 1,673 11,855 Robertson 50 338 San Jacinto 2 228 Trinity 1 199 Walker 748 4,369 Waller Washington 35 653

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 459 staffed hospital beds with 115 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 29 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 503 total cases and 489 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 370 total cases, and 316 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 41 active cases. There have been 1,101 total cases, 1,027 recoveries and 33 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 385 total cases of COVID-19. There are 9 active cases and 365 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 232 cases, with 200 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 269 total cases, with 222 recoveries and seven deaths.

Madison County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 733 cases with 706 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There are currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,673 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,855 total cases and 7,850 recovered cases. There are currently 15 people hospitalized, and there have been 141 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 50 active COVID-19 cases, with 338 total cases. Currently, 284 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 228 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,369 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 748 cases are active in the community and 1,628 are recovered community cases. 1,993 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. There are 940 total cases and 851 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 653 total cases with 570 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 15 new cases and 132 active cases on Oct. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 7, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 70,813 active cases and 692,123 recoveries. There have been 777,556 total cases reported and 6,664,440 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,230 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 148,769 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

