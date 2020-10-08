Brazos County Health District launches COVID-19 dashboard

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has a new COVID-19 dashboard to relay information about the virus in Brazos County.

The dashboard launched Wednesday. It lists case, death, and hospitalization data updated daily.

There are demographics for cases and deaths, including gender, race, and age. A map breaks down cases by zip code.

Interactive graphs also break down local trends in coronavirus cases.

