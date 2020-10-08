Brazos County Judge still reviewing options to reopen bars after new guidance from Governor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bar owners in Brazos County are anxiously awaiting what County Judge Duane Peters will do now that Gov. Greg Abbott says county judges can reopen bars as soon as Oct. 14.

A local decision is expected by next week. Gov. Abbott announced bars can reopen to 50 percent capacity but there will be restrictions.

Bars in Northgate could really use a boost in business.

“It’s been devastating you know we, we’re the only industry that Abbott pushed aside," said Chris Steele, owner of O’Bannon’s Tap House.

Two weeks ago they made the switch to food and beverage to reopen.

A big sticking point for bars has to do with the governor’s order mandating they stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m.

“You know being a college town that throws all your business right back out the window it doesn’t really help," said Steele. “It helps I think in the rural parts of Texas, the small mom and pop bars I think it helps them a lot. Closing at 11 it doesn’t help.”

“Were still looking through the order to kind of see how if we play into it... I guess my preference would have been that the governor would have made the call but you know it’s ok we’ll deal with it," said Peters.

Peters expects to decide next week on whether to allow bars to reopen. Things being considered include hospitalizations for COVID-19.

“I don’t think our numbers are bad... There’s things that we’re looking at to kind of see how we can make it work. I mean, you know, I understand there’s folks that have bars they’ve been closed," said Peters.

He also has questions about checking the bars for compliance.

“And it indicated that the county judge made sure that was happening so I don’t think my wife’s gonna let me go out to the bars and you know make sure it’s happening... There’s a lot of technical things that we’re hoping to get cleared up," Peters said.

“That’s all we’ve been asking for is a chance, you know let them social distance. Let them monitor the crowd make sure everybody is wearing a mask. If they’re not sitting at their table and bars and that just give us a chance to prove it," said Steele.

Customers will also be required to remain seated whenever eating or drinking. Bar employees will not be counted toward occupancy limitations.

