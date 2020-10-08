Bremond ISD cancels school after positive COVID-19 cases

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond ISD will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to what they called a “number of positive COVID cases in a short time frame.”

Bremond ISD Superintendent Daryl Stuard said in a letter sent to staff and students that a staff member lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus October 6. Two high school students with lab-confirmed COVID-19 were also present that day.

“Due to the number of positive Covid cases in such a short time frame, we are canceling school tomorrow and Friday. All extracurricular activities through Saturday are also canceled. We will make a decision on Sunday in regards to next week. If your child has experienced even very mild symptoms we encourage you to have them tested. We are sorry for the inconveniences that this will cause but for the safety of our staff and students we feel like it is necessary.”

Stuard also said the local health department has begun a case investigation and should have contacted any individuals determined to be in close contact with the infected individuals by 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Those that were in close contact will be required to remain off-campus for up to 10 days to ensure they do not have the virus.

The district encourages parents who have children exhibiting even mild symptoms to have them tested, even if they were not informed of close contact.

Bremond ISD says all extracurricular activities through Saturday have been canceled. A decision will be made on Sunday if the district will reopen next week.

In data provided to the Texas Education Agency, Bremond ISD reported only one other COVID-19 case through the week ending September 27. New school district data is published weekly on Thursdays by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.