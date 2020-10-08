Advertisement

Clouds, breeze increase ahead of Delta landfall well to the east

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds are starting to roll into the area and they’ll be with us through the end of the week! Thanks to this morning cloud cover, most of us are waking up much more mild than the past several days. May not need a jacket from now until early next week, but it wouldn’t hurt to pack the rain gear! A quick shower or two from Delta’s outermost rainbands may arrive in the Brazos Valley by later this morning. Only going for about 30% today, but widespread rain is a touch more likely, especially east, for Friday.

Delta’s bigger impact on the Brazos Valley may be the added dose of humidity and the WIND that it brings, especially on Friday. Some gusts up to 40mph will be possible late Friday for our far eastern counties, but most of us will see far less than that. Either way, wouldn’t hurt to make sure the loose lawn furniture is strapped down through Friday evening, and we should dramatically calm things by the weekend. Speaking of, Saturday and Sunday (while on the west side of Delta) will feature sunshine and a LOT of heat. Look for highs in the low to mid 90s before we calm things down with another fall front next week.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered rain. High: 83. Wind: NE 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

Friday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 64. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph.

