Cougars open district play Friday at Magnolia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team will open District 8-5A Division I play Friday night against Magnolia. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 at Bulldog Stadium in Magnolia.

The Cougars enter district play 2-0 with wins over Hutto and Fort Bend Bush. College Station outscored those two teams by a combined total of 109-14 so the Cougars should have some confidence heading into the district opener. College Station head coach Steve Huff said, “The one thing we always talk about in non-district games is trying to see as much speed as possible. I think that was definitely accomplished with both of the teams we played in Hutto and Bush.” Huff added, “We played solid at different times. We’ve yet to put together a full game but at the same time I think our consistency was a little better this last week so that helped a bunch but moving into district now quickly it’s time to turn the page.”

College Station beat Magnolia last season 48-24 at Cougar Field.

