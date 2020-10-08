COVID in Context: The Midwest and Great Plains states are seeing increased cases. How does Texas compare?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thirty U.S. states--mostly in the Midwest and Great Plains--are seeing rising new COVID-19 case numbers in the past two weeks.

While Texas isn’t one of them, when comparing raw new case data, Texas is seeing significantly more confirmed coronavirus than these states.

Yet Texas’s population is much larger than most of these rural, spread-out populations. When comparing new cases per 100,000 people, Texas blends in with the pack.

Compare data here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s interactive COVID-19 dashboard.

Tune in for COVID in Context on Brazos Valley This Morning, Monday-Friday 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.