Erickson ties for second at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson carded his seventh-career top five finish as the senior tied for second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 4-under (70-71-71--212) after shooting a 1-under 71 Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club.

Erickson, who was the only player in the field to shoot under par in all three rounds, started out with two birdies in the first five holes before a bogey on No. 9. After making the turn, he birdied No. 10, but fell to 1-over after a double bogey on the 11th hole and a bogey on No. 13. The Whittier, California, native went back down to 1-under after 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th.

“I thought Dan was really good,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “He was really patient, and worked hard to execute his game plan and really stuck to it. To get a second place finish in that kind of field to start his final year of college is fantastic.”

As a team, Texas A&M posted a 10-over 298, and tied for fifth with Vanderbilt at 18-over (288-296-298--882). Alabama won the team title at 4-over with Tennessee taking second at 9-over. Arkansas (+12) finished third while South Carolina (+14) placed fourth.

“To begin the season and be on the GOLF Channel was just fantastic,” Kortan added. “Blessings is a fantastic course, and they did a great job with it. Mr. Tyson, along with the University of Arkansas, stepping up and hosting all of the SEC teams just shows the quality of people and the quality of university leadership we have in the SEC.”

Brandon Smith tallied the Aggies' second-lowest score on the day with an even-par 72 and finished tied for 42nd at 11-over (77-78-72--227). Smith opened the round with a 3-over 39 on the front nine, before carding four consecutive birdies on holes 11-14. Following a bogey on No. 15, the redshirt senior pared the final three holes to finish even.

“Brandon didn’t get off to the best start with a double on the first hole, but he hung in there a made quite a few shots,” Kortan said. “He hit some good putts and got some momentum there on the back nine. I am proud of his fight, and to shoot par, that was a really good score out there today.”

Walker Lee finished at 5-over (70-74-77--221) to tie for 23rd, while Sam Bennett tied for 32nd at 8-over (71-74-79--224) and William Paysse tied for 62nd at 17-over (78-77-78--233).

“It was great to get out and compete again,” Kortan stated. “The guys were really looking forward to it, and I was really looking forward to it as well. It was great to be out there with them. It was a long three days of golf, but it got us back into the college golf routine. We are looking forward to getting back out and playing in Nashville in two weeks.”

The Maroon & White return to the course October 25-27 at the Legends Collegiate Invitational in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

