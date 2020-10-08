Hurricane Delta in open Gulf of Mexico, landfall Friday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After rapidly intensifying Tuesday, Hurricane Delta lost some steam before it made landfall Wednesday in the Yucatan Peninsula and emerged in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 2 storm Friday morning.

Thursday Morning Live Weather Update Clouds from #Delta and even a few showers already this morning! Here's how the hurricane will affect the Brazos Valley through early next week: Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, October 8, 2020

The 7am update from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Maximum Wind Speed Location Movement Minimum Central Pressure 100 mph 425 miles S from Cameron, Louisiana NW at 15 mph 970 mb

Hurricane Delta may strengthen again ahead of landfall in Louisiana Friday. (KBTX)

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have officially been issued for the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines. That means either tropical storm or hurricane-force conditions are expected within the warning area. Hurricane Warnings are in effect until further notice for east of Sabine pass to Morgan City, Louisiana. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for San Louis Pass, Texas east to Sabine Pass and east of Morgan City, Lousiana to the mouth of the Pearl River. No watches or warnings are currently in effect for the Brazos Valley.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana. (KBTX)

By Thursday evening, the storm is forecast to become a Category 3 major hurricane once again ahead of landfall Friday.

As of the Thursday morning forecast, Delta is expected to make landfall near Cameron, Louisiana -- the landing site of Hurricane Laura in late August.

During this restrengthening process, the wind field and size of the storm is expected to grow which could increase some impacts felt across the Upper Texas Coast by the end of the week, which is why the coastal waters fall under a Tropical Storm Warning.

FOR THE BRAZOS VALLEY: This is a wind event locally. By Friday, gusts 20-25mph should be common for many, especially those along and east of Highway 6. By Friday afternoon and evening, gusts as high as 30-40mph are not ruled out for those along and east of I-45. These will not be constant winds, but those in the far eastern reaches of the area may want to pull in the lawn furniture and any loose items in the yard. Small weak or dead tree limbs could be knocked down, as well.

Wind will be the biggest impact from Delta on the Brazos Valley. Gusts to 40mph+ will be possible along and east of I-45. (KBTX)

As tropical moisture builds, a few outer rain bands look to bring scattered rain through the Brazos Valley at times throughout Thursday and Friday before Hurricane Delta pulls away from the Gulf Coastal region to the north. The wind will also start to pick up out of the NE 15-20 mph with some gusts closer to 30 mph at times Friday.

Being on the western side of the system at landfall will bring back the sunshine this weekend along with a spike in temperatures back to the low to mid 90s before relief sweeps through with a cold front next week.

