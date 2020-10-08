Advertisement

Jones Named Preseason All-American, Team Ranks 13th in Lindy’s Magazine

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranked 13th in the Lindy’s Sports Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25, and senior N’dea Jones was recognized as a third-team All-American in the magazine’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview issue.

A&M is one of five Southeastern Conference schools that are in the Lindy’s top 25. Last season the team finished No. 18 in the Associated Press' Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies are returning three starters, and six total letter winners from last year’s squad.

Jones led the SEC in total rebounds (351) and rebounds per game (11.7) last season. Her rebound total also placed her fourth nationally. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native earned All-SEC First Team recognition during the 2019-20 campaign. She completed the season with 18-straight games grabbing double-digit rebounds, and had a stretch of 12-consecutive double-doubles.

Senior setter Camille Conner was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team and the Aggies are picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings according to the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the conference office Thursday.

Park leads Aggies on final day of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M senior Amber Park (76-79-73—228) shot a 1-over 73 on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Course on Wednesday.

Erickson ties for second at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson carded his seventh-career top five finish as the senior tied for second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 4-under (70-71-71--212) after shooting a 1-under 71 Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club.

udder junior quarterback back E.J. Ezar completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and carried six times for 209 yards and a score in the Rangers' 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss last Friday.

Coronavirus causes Rudder to switch homecoming opponent

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A positive COVID-19 case will keep the University Trojans from making the trip to Bryan to battle Rudder on Friday night, but Bryan I.S.D. was quick to reschedule the Rangers homecoming opponent.

Anderson-Shiro volleyball dominates Coldspring in 3 sets

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Anderson-Shiro volleyball beat Coldspring in a district match 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 Tuesday night at Owl Gym.

College Station sweeps Rudder 25-23, 25-7, 25-10

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The College Station varsity volleyball team swept Rudder Tuesday night at Cougar Gym 25-23, 25-7, 25-10.