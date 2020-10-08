Jones Named Preseason All-American, Team Ranks 13th in Lindy’s Magazine

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranked 13th in the Lindy’s Sports Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25, and senior N’dea Jones was recognized as a third-team All-American in the magazine’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview issue.

A&M is one of five Southeastern Conference schools that are in the Lindy’s top 25. Last season the team finished No. 18 in the Associated Press' Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Aggies are returning three starters, and six total letter winners from last year’s squad.

Jones led the SEC in total rebounds (351) and rebounds per game (11.7) last season. Her rebound total also placed her fourth nationally. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native earned All-SEC First Team recognition during the 2019-20 campaign. She completed the season with 18-straight games grabbing double-digit rebounds, and had a stretch of 12-consecutive double-doubles.