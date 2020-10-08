Local bar owner calls Gov. Abbott’s latest executive order ‘a long time coming’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bars in Texas could reopen as early as October 14 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday saying county judges in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalization rates could decide to opt into those openings.

Bars would be eligible to reopen at 50 percent capacity so long as they agree to follow health and safety protocols that help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I think it’s been a long time coming," said Justin Manning, co-owner of Rough Draught Whiskey Bar in College Station. "It’s been such a huge strain on everyone during this time.”

Manning says he doesn’t understand why establishments that serve food were able to reopen, while bars and other places that only served alcohol were forced to remain closed.

“Of course, safety first and we want everyone to be safe, but treating bars differently that don’t happen to sell food, I find a little ridiculous," Manning said.

Adding frustration for Manning was the fact Rough Draught already had safety precautions in place to help keep people safe and healthy.

“We were doing social distancing. We weren’t letting people come up to the bar or sit at the bar. We had tables moved. Everything was perfect,” Manning said. “If you’re going to police the fact that people are shut down, you think you’d be able to police going in and making sure they’re following the rules.”

Although Rough Draught has already reopened by adding food service, Manning says that the entire process put a major strain on his business.

“We would try to come up with ideas that would work," Manning said. "We would go to our investors to pull more money when nobody has any money coming in to start a program that maybe we didn’t want to start in the first place.”

Manning says he is confident customers will eventually come back in full force, but also points out there is no way he can compensate for what he lost over the last six months.

“I don’t want anyone to get sick or lose their lives, clearly, but also this has just been super unfortunate that the bars were picked on like they were.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.