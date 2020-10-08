Local program providing extra help to online learners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Dual After School Program (D.A.S.P) is offering parents extra help with subjects that are difficult to follow online.

“We all know that those languages can be quite difficult when you’re using your own resources at home so we’re able to help with the Spanish homework or the English homework if the children are in dual language," said Heather Choate Owner and Director of D.A.S.P. "If they’re not in dual language we help with the English homework as well.”

Parents like Gail Masters say the program is the reason they’ve made it to the second six weeks.

“A week and a half into the first six weeks I was like ‘I can’t do it, this is not going to work’,” said Masters.

Masters' first grader and kindergartner are in the Bryan ISD dual language program but because of health risks are online learners.

“Virginia puts her hands over her ears when I speak Spanish and says ‘please, no it hurts,’ I was thinking I was going to have to pull them from the program altogether,” said Masters.

Changes to the school year have allowed D.A.S.P to adjust hours allowing online students to come Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The program during the day is very flexible," said Choate. "You do not have to commit. Sometimes things happen and you’re just like ‘oh my goodness I need someplace for my child to go today’ whether they need to do their online schoolwork or not we are available.”

Masters says it was a rough start but they’re making it work.

“They’ve been able to get their work done," said Masters. "They’ve kept up with everything and I don’t see them scholastically sliding. They may not be doing everything they’re doing in school but they are finishing all their assignments.”

D.A.S.P has adjusted the space to allow for social distancing, installed sneeze guards, and require everyone in the building to wear a mask. For more information on D.A.S.P call (979) 485-2992 or visit their website by clicking here.

