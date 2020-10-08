Advertisement

Longtime law enforcement leader in Brazos County dies

Bobby Riggs served as Brazos County Sheriff from 1993-1997.
Bobby Riggs was a longtime law enforcement member in the area.
Bobby Riggs was a longtime law enforcement member in the area.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime law enforcement member of the community has died.

85-year-old Bobby Riggs passed away at his home Wednesday. He was the Brazos County Sheriff from 1993 to 1997. Prior to that he worked his way up to Lieutenant at Bryan P.D. where he served for 35 years.

Police said Riggs started at the department in November of 1956. He left for about a year and returned in 1962 as a detective. Riggs retired from the police department in 1992.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at Calloway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Shooting suspect arrested in Walker County following manhunt

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Kyle Hand, 37, is accused of shooting another person Wednesday in Riverside Harbor.

Local

Travel back in time Saturday while shopping at Deadwood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
This is the first time the town of Deadwood will be open to the public.

Local

Texas A&M announces calendar changes, spring break one day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Students might not get the spring break they were hoping for.

Coronavirus

Active cases continue to rise, health officials report 107 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Hurricane Delta in open Gulf of Mexico, landfall Friday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Louisiana landfall of Hurricane Delta looks likely Friday.