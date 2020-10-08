Longtime law enforcement leader in Brazos County dies

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime law enforcement member of the community has died.

85-year-old Bobby Riggs passed away at his home Wednesday. He was the Brazos County Sheriff from 1993 to 1997. Prior to that he worked his way up to Lieutenant at Bryan P.D. where he served for 35 years.

Police said Riggs started at the department in November of 1956. He left for about a year and returned in 1962 as a detective. Riggs retired from the police department in 1992.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at Calloway-Jones Funeral Home in Bryan.

