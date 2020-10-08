Advertisement

Park leads Aggies on final day of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Texas A&M Aggies Golf
Texas A&M Aggies Golf(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- Texas A&M senior Amber Park (76-79-73—228) shot a 1-over 73 on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Course on Wednesday.

“Amber made a wonderful comeback on the back nine,” Head Coach Andrea Gaston said. “She finished with two birdies, and Brooke sunk about a 30-foot birdie putt which was great to see. You’re always battling no matter what, and the team fought the whole day. Anytime you can shoot 75-or-less on this golf course it’s a pretty good score. It is extremely challenging and required a lot of different types of shots. As a team, we learned a lot this week and now we get to go home, work on our games and get ready for the next event.”

Park wrapped up the tournament tied for 28th. She posted a 34 on the back nine, including four birdies. The Allen, Texas, native had a team-high eight birdies in Fayetteville, and drilled an eagle on day one.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (75-81-75—231) completed the tournament tied for 37th. The sophomore went 3-over 75 to cap off the week, and pared the most holes on the team (36).

Brooke Tyree (78-80-75—233) tied for 43rd. The junior eagled 15 on the final day, the same hole Park eagled on day one. Makenzie Niblett (78-75-83—236) tied for 51st in the first collegiate tournament of her career. Ava Schwienteck (84-78-81—243) tied for 63rd and was second on the squad with seven birdies.

As a team, the Aggies (307-312-305—924) holed two eagles, tied for the most by any team. They finished +60 tied with Tennessee to place 11th, and finished ahead of Mississippi State (+75) and Missouri (+112).

Arkansas (E) took home the tournament trophy. LSU (+18), South Carolina (+21), Ole Miss (+24) Georgia (+31), and rounded out the top five.

Arkansas' Brooke Matthews paced the field at 10-under.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

Place

Team

R1

R2

R3

12

Texas A&M

307

312

305

T28

Amber Park

76

79

73

T37

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

75

81

75

T43

Brooke Tyree

78

80

75

T51

Makenzie Niblett

78

75

83

T63

Ava Schwienteck

84

78

81

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to West Point, Mississippi, to compete in “The Ally” hosted by Mississippi State at the Old Waverly Golf course Oct. 19-21.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

