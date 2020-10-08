Reward offered for information on church break-ins in Robertson County
There is a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information about a pair of break-ins at two churches in the Calvert area.
They happened Friday or Saturday at Shilo Primitive Baptist Church and St. Paul Baptist Church.
In both cases, we’re told, the doors were broken in. The churches had damage inside and outside the buildings and reported multiple things stolen.
If you have any information you can call 1-800-299-0191 or submit a report online with information or anonymously.
