Shooting suspect arrested in Walker County following manhunt

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office:

"On Wednesday, October 7 at 2:11 pm, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of Carolyn Street in Riverside Harbor. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who had a visible gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies assisted with aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to the Conroe Regional Medical center where he is recovering.

Several witnesses advised having last seen the suspect fleeing armed with a rifle and was most likely trying to leave the area. Deputies and responding officers held a perimeter around the area. At one point, the suspect posed a threat to the officers, which lead an officer to discharge his weapon not striking the suspect who then continued to flee the area. Tracking dogs and aircraft was called to assist in locating the suspect who was later spotted by aircraft hiding in a wooded area.

Shortly thereafter, 37-year-old Kyle Hand was taken into custody and evaluated by EMS, where he was cleared with no injuries and transported to the Walker County Jail.

Hand is currently being held for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon-Second Degree Felony, Texas State Parole Violation for Control Substance, Out of State, South Carolina - Parole Violation for Attempted Murder, Hit and Run with death involved, Larceny, Shoplifting, Burglary and Receiving Stolen Goods. Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance; Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers and Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Criminal Justice canine and Office of the Inspector General, Walker County Constables Precinct 1 & 3, and Walker County EMS, all in which played a valuable part in the operation."

