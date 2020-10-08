Advertisement

Shooting suspect arrested in Walker County following manhunt

Kyle Hand, 37, is accused of shooting another person Wednesday in Riverside Harbor.
Kyle Hand, 37, is accused of shooting another person Wednesday in Riverside Harbor.
Kyle Hand, 37, is accused of shooting another person Wednesday in Riverside Harbor.(Mug shot provided by Walker Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office:

"On Wednesday, October 7 at 2:11 pm, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 100 block of Carolyn Street in Riverside Harbor. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim who had a visible gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies assisted with aid until EMS arrived and transported the victim to the Conroe Regional Medical center where he is recovering.

Several witnesses advised having last seen the suspect fleeing armed with a rifle and was most likely trying to leave the area. Deputies and responding officers held a perimeter around the area. At one point, the suspect posed a threat to the officers, which lead an officer to discharge his weapon not striking the suspect who then continued to flee the area. Tracking dogs and aircraft was called to assist in locating the suspect who was later spotted by aircraft hiding in a wooded area.

Shortly thereafter, 37-year-old Kyle Hand was taken into custody and evaluated by EMS, where he was cleared with no injuries and transported to the Walker County Jail.

Hand is currently being held for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon-Second Degree Felony, Texas State Parole Violation for Control Substance, Out of State, South Carolina - Parole Violation for Attempted Murder, Hit and Run with death involved, Larceny, Shoplifting, Burglary and Receiving Stolen Goods. Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance; Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers and Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Criminal Justice canine and Office of the Inspector General, Walker County Constables Precinct 1 & 3, and Walker County EMS, all in which played a valuable part in the operation."

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Longtime law enforcement leader in Brazos County dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Bobby Riggs was a former Brazos County Sheriff and Bryan Police Lieutenant.

Local

Travel back in time Saturday while shopping at Deadwood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
This is the first time the town of Deadwood will be open to the public.

Local

Texas A&M announces calendar changes, spring break one day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Students might not get the spring break they were hoping for.

Coronavirus

Active cases continue to rise, health officials report 107 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Hurricane Delta in open Gulf of Mexico, landfall Friday afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Louisiana landfall of Hurricane Delta looks likely Friday.