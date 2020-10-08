Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

News

Study shows possible ballot bias

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A new study from a Sam Houston State University professor shows that there may be some bias on your ballot.

News

Brazos County Judge still reviewing options to reopen bars after new guidance from Governor

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The County Judge expects a decision by next week.

News

Delta strengthens into a Category 3 hurricane

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
While spending Thursday over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Delta has strengthened into a category three hurricane.

News

Local program providing extra help to online learners

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Dual After School Program has adjusted hours to allow online learners to come get help with difficult subjects like Spanish.