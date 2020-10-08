Texas A&M announces calendar changes, spring break one day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students might not get the spring break they were hoping for this year. Texas A&M University has announced several changes to the academic calendar, the most notable being a reduced spring break.

Carol Fierke, Texas A&M Provost, said in an announcement that “we need to adjust the spring 2021 calendar for graduate and undergraduate students in College Station and Galveston so that the university can begin addressing issues critical to the provision of services as safely as possible.”

The spring semester will start Jan. 19, 2021, as scheduled, but the semester will end early. The last day of classes will be on April 29 and the last day of finals will be May 7.

To accommodate this reduced semester the university has decided to shorten spring break from a full week to one day, March 19. According to Fierke this will minimize extensive travel and allow the semester to conclude earlier for additional commencements.

The following changes have also been made:

Additional time needed in May to conduct planned in-person commencement ceremonies over a two-week period, May 8-21, 2021, with safety and appropriate physical distancing in place;

An additional day needed for final exams because of increased asynchronous remote delivery;

The addition of a one-day break for Texas Independence Day on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 around midterms while keeping the Friday, April 2, 2021 reading day;

The previously scheduled staff holidays on March 17-18, 2021 are changed to Wednesday, Dec.23, 2020 and Friday, May 28, 2021;

March 19, 2021 will remain a staff holiday.

The full academic calendar for the spring semester has been updated and posted at registrar.tamu.edu/Academic-Calendar.

To read the full announcement, click here.

