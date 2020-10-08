Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Conner Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior setter Camille Conner was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team and the Aggies are picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings according to the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the conference office Thursday.

Conner is coming off an impressive junior campaign, earning American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America Honorable Mention recognition, while being the only SEC player to record a triple-double. The Katy, Texas, native earned a spot on the All-SEC Team and was also named to the AVCA All-South Region Team.

One of the most aggressive setters in the country, Conner finished fourth on the team in kills with 198 and second on the team with nine double-doubles.

After finishing the 2019 season with a 23-8 overall record and a 13-5 mark in conference action, the Aggies tied for third in the SEC standings after head coach Bird Kuhn was named the SEC Coach of the Year.

Texas A&M opens the season Oct. 17-18 against LSU at Reed Arena. Details on fan capacity and tickets will be released at a later date.

The 2020 fall schedule is available at 12thman.com.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranked 13th in the Lindy’s Sports Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25, and senior N’dea Jones was recognized as a third-team All-American in the magazine’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview issue.

Updated: 16 hours ago

Updated: 16 hours ago

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M senior Amber Park (76-79-73—228) shot a 1-over 73 on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Course on Wednesday.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson carded his seventh-career top five finish as the senior tied for second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 4-under (70-71-71--212) after shooting a 1-under 71 Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club.

Updated: 19 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
udder junior quarterback back E.J. Ezar completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and carried six times for 209 yards and a score in the Rangers' 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss last Friday.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
A positive COVID-19 case will keep the University Trojans from making the trip to Bryan to battle Rudder on Friday night, but Bryan I.S.D. was quick to reschedule the Rangers homecoming opponent.

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Anderson-Shiro volleyball beat Coldspring in a district match 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 Tuesday night at Owl Gym.

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The College Station varsity volleyball team swept Rudder Tuesday night at Cougar Gym 25-23, 25-7, 25-10.