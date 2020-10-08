Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Ali May.

Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ali May. The Franklin High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 4th in her class.

“I think Ali handles the pressure of being a student athlete is with good time management. She really works out a good schedule with herself. I mean there are mornings she is up at the Tennis court at six o’clock in the morning getting in extra practice time, so that she can make to before school tutorials. You know she’s got her after school practices...She does lessons with our kids, like youth in our community. And so I think it’s all those things like that help keep her balanced. You know when she’s able to not only play Tennis because she loves it but teach others the love of the sport too. It kind of keeps her driven in different ways.” - Shanon Groves, Teacher

“Ali’s extremely intrinsically motivated, and I think that is what creates so much work ethic on the court. Is that she wants to be the best, nobody has to tell her, “Hey you have be the best, I need you to be the best.” I don’t have to coach her and tell her those things. We work on how do we tweak your forehand and your backhand, and put you in a better position right. Ali is so self motivated where we can just work on the game, because she wants to be the best, and I think that’s what makes her and puts her on a different level.” - Jake Russ, Coach

“Being a student athlete at times can be super stressful. Especially Freshman year, you’re trying to learn everything. But this year being a Senior I’ve learned a few things that have helped me quite a bit. And one of those is being organized and being on top of of stuff. Especially last year when everything had to go virtual, I know like everyday I was making to do list, making sure I got everything done and it was all done correctly. But really being organized and having everything like together has made my stress level go down quite a bit, and makes me less pressured as a student athlete,” said May.

After high school, Ali wants to attend Ouachita Baptist University, and hopes to continue her Tennis career there as well. While in college, Ali (ALLEY) plans on double majoring in Christian Studies and Kinesiology, and she will Minor in Business. After college, Ali wants to work at a year around Baptist Camp.

Congratulations to Ali May of Franklin High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

This week’s Classroom Champion is Ali May

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Cougars open district play Friday at Magnolia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The College Station football team will open District 8-5A Division I play Friday night against Magnolia.

Sports

Jones Named Preseason All-American, Team Ranks 13th in Lindy’s Magazine

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball ranked 13th in the Lindy’s Sports Women’s Basketball Preseason Top 25, and senior N’dea Jones was recognized as a third-team All-American in the magazine’s 2020-21 College Basketball Preview issue.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Conner Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Senior setter Camille Conner was named to the Preseason All-SEC Team and the Aggies are picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings according to the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the conference office Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Rudder’s E.J. Ezar named Built Ford Tough 5A Texas High School Player of the Week

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Coronavirus causes Rudder to switch homecoming opponent

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Park leads Aggies on final day of Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M senior Amber Park (76-79-73—228) shot a 1-over 73 on the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Food at the Blessings Golf Course on Wednesday.

Sports

Erickson ties for second at Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson carded his seventh-career top five finish as the senior tied for second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at 4-under (70-71-71--212) after shooting a 1-under 71 Wednesday at the Blessings Golf Club.

Sports

Coronavirus causes Rudder to switch homecoming opponent

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Rudder’s E.J. Ezar named Built Ford Tough 5A Texas High School Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
udder junior quarterback back E.J. Ezar completed 22 of 27 passes for 425 yards and carried six times for 209 yards and a score in the Rangers' 63-56 victory over Pflugerville Weiss last Friday.