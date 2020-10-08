This week’s Classroom Champion is Ali May.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ali May. The Franklin High School Senior has a 3.9 GPA, and is currently ranked 4th in her class.

“I think Ali handles the pressure of being a student athlete is with good time management. She really works out a good schedule with herself. I mean there are mornings she is up at the Tennis court at six o’clock in the morning getting in extra practice time, so that she can make to before school tutorials. You know she’s got her after school practices...She does lessons with our kids, like youth in our community. And so I think it’s all those things like that help keep her balanced. You know when she’s able to not only play Tennis because she loves it but teach others the love of the sport too. It kind of keeps her driven in different ways.” - Shanon Groves, Teacher

“Ali’s extremely intrinsically motivated, and I think that is what creates so much work ethic on the court. Is that she wants to be the best, nobody has to tell her, “Hey you have be the best, I need you to be the best.” I don’t have to coach her and tell her those things. We work on how do we tweak your forehand and your backhand, and put you in a better position right. Ali is so self motivated where we can just work on the game, because she wants to be the best, and I think that’s what makes her and puts her on a different level.” - Jake Russ, Coach

“Being a student athlete at times can be super stressful. Especially Freshman year, you’re trying to learn everything. But this year being a Senior I’ve learned a few things that have helped me quite a bit. And one of those is being organized and being on top of of stuff. Especially last year when everything had to go virtual, I know like everyday I was making to do list, making sure I got everything done and it was all done correctly. But really being organized and having everything like together has made my stress level go down quite a bit, and makes me less pressured as a student athlete,” said May.

After high school, Ali wants to attend Ouachita Baptist University, and hopes to continue her Tennis career there as well. While in college, Ali (ALLEY) plans on double majoring in Christian Studies and Kinesiology, and she will Minor in Business. After college, Ali wants to work at a year around Baptist Camp.

Congratulations to Ali May of Franklin High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

