Travel back in time Saturday while shopping at Deadwood

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -On Saturday the Tombstone era town of Deadwood will be open to the public for the first time for a daylong shopping event called, “Day at Deadwood.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. guests will be allowed on the property of Tommy Glover and Paula Copeland to experience their historic town of Deadwood.

Throughout the town, vendors will be set up selling various items from handmade jewelry to furniture to gumbo to sweets. Vendors are still allowed to sign up for the event to sell their goods. It costs $20 to set up as a vendor, to sign up you can contact Paula via email at paulajcopeland@gmail.com.

“It’s just going to be a fun experience to get to visit all the different vendors that are going to be out here in this wonderful town aside from being able to talk about the town,” said Paula Copeland, Day at Deadwood Co-Founder. “There is going to be some amazing people out here.”

Admission for guests to experience “Day at Deadwood” costs $5.00 and it includes a sample of Ningxia.

If you are familiar with the towns depicted in the series Lonesome Dove or Deadwood that’s the same type of ambiance you can expect at this re-created life-size model town in Roberston County.

Deadwood, which started as a single structure man cave grew into a complete town with several buildings that were built by Tommy Glover and Paula Copeland.

Before Saturday, they only opened the town to the family and friends, but according to Copeland, she is looking forward to welcoming the public to their town!

Deadwood is located at 9274 Old Hickory Grove Road in Franklin.

