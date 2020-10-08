Veteran’s Park Military Heritage Center makes progress despite pandemic challenges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Despite slowdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Military Heritage Center planned for construction at Veteran’s Park continues to make progress.

The project’s board of directors recently provided the College Station City Council an update regarding how the center will complement and drive tourism in the area.

“The center compliments the greater Brazos Valley activities with the city, county, and the university,” said the project’s executive director John Adams. "Obviously, we want to help put in a destination point for visitors to the city, as well as our local friends and neighbors to have a place to go for events and things like that.”

Along with commemorating those who have served in the United States military, Adams says the center will provide educational opportunities that will host speakers, panels, and round tables.

“We will also have special period exhibits,” Adams said. “While it will not be a full museum, it will have exhibits to complement the presentations.”

Adams says the board is currently in the fundraising phase of the project. He says it will cost $8-12 million to fund, about a quarter of which has already been pledged.

The drawings and engineering for the center have also been completed. It’s slated to be a two-story, fully-functional building with a welcoming center.

“This has a tremendous tourism effect to attract people to the community," Adams said. “Obviously, this core center compliments activities out there in Veteran’s park.”

Adams says they hope to break ground on the project in two to three years and aim for the grand opening in 2026.

