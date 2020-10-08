Advertisement

Veteran’s Park Military Heritage Center makes progress despite pandemic challenges

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Despite slowdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Military Heritage Center planned for construction at Veteran’s Park continues to make progress.

The project’s board of directors recently provided the College Station City Council an update regarding how the center will complement and drive tourism in the area.

“The center compliments the greater Brazos Valley activities with the city, county, and the university,” said the project’s executive director John Adams. "Obviously, we want to help put in a destination point for visitors to the city, as well as our local friends and neighbors to have a place to go for events and things like that.”

Along with commemorating those who have served in the United States military, Adams says the center will provide educational opportunities that will host speakers, panels, and round tables.

“We will also have special period exhibits,” Adams said. “While it will not be a full museum, it will have exhibits to complement the presentations.”

Adams says the board is currently in the fundraising phase of the project. He says it will cost $8-12 million to fund, about a quarter of which has already been pledged.

The drawings and engineering for the center have also been completed. It’s slated to be a two-story, fully-functional building with a welcoming center.

“This has a tremendous tourism effect to attract people to the community," Adams said. “Obviously, this core center compliments activities out there in Veteran’s park.”

Adams says they hope to break ground on the project in two to three years and aim for the grand opening in 2026.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Bremond ISD cancels school after positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Tre Jones
Bremond ISD will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the number of positive COVID cases in such a short time frame.

Local

Reward offered for information on church break-ins in Robertson County

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
In both cases, we’re told, the doors were broken in. The churches had damage inside and outside the buildings and reported multiple things stolen.

News

Brazos County Health District launches COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Boyfriend linked to College Station homicide investigation, police confirm

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Aggieland Humane Society performs 10,000th spay surgery

Updated: 1 hour ago