2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo canceled

Public health officials said the show would rank as “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The executive committee said they had numerous meetings with infectious disease and public health professionals who said the event, which draws in more than 1.2 million guests, exhibitors and competitors, would rank as “very high risk" for the spread of COVID-19.

The show was scheduled for Jan. 15 through Feb. 6. The executive committee vote unanimously to cancel the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We support the Stock Show’s executive committee in making this difficult decision.”

The only other time a Stock Show was canceled was in 1943 near the height of World War II.

“Today we’re in another war with an enemy that’s invisible and quite deadly,” said Stock Show President and General Manager, Brad Barnes. “We feel a responsibility to be proactive, in order that COVID-19 is brought under control sooner rather than later. For fans of Fort Worth’s oldest and largest public event, our common goal is to help bring the pandemic to an end so future Stock Show’s won’t be in jeopardy.”

