Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tulip

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tulip is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 9, 2020. The 2-year-old is a Hound mix.

Aggieland Humane employees say Tulip was found in Brazos County. She had an injury on her front leg that had to be amputated but that does not slow her down.

Tulip is vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. Her microchip will also be entered in a national database after she is adopted.

