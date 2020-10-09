Advertisement

A&M Consolidated to host San Angelo Central in home opener Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated (2-0) will host San Angelo Central in the Tigers' 2020 home opener Friday night at Tiger Field. Consol is coming off a 48-21 road win over Leander Rouse last week. The victory put some significance on Friday’s game as Head Football Coach Lee Fedora looks to win his 200th career game. During his 22-year high school head coaching career Fedora has made stops in Rogers, Robinson, Navasota, and his alma mater, A&M Consolidated.

The Bobcats are looking for their first win of the year and (0-2) were shutout last week against Schertz Clemens 35-0. Central came up short in its season opener against Shoemaker 61-35.

Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff. Highlights and postgame reaction will be featured during KBTX’s Friday Football Fever that will air at 11:30 pm Friday on the CW-8 Aggieland.

