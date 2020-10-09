Brazos County Health District confirms 3 COVID-19 related deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 657 active cases.

Three new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. These three deaths occurred over the last two months and consist of 1 hospitalized male in his 80′s and 2 females in their 50′s who died in their respective homes. The new deaths were recently confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). There have been 63 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,229 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 858 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,949. There have been 77,743 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 60 percent.

Currently, there are 11 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 473

77802: 484

77803: 1,455

77807: 335

77808: 289

77840: 2,311

77845: 1,534

77859: 2

77868: 7

Unknown: 59

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 503 Brazos 657 6,949 Burleson 35 365 Grimes 40 1,031 Houston 12 387 Lee 17 233 Leon 39 270 Madison 22 735 Milam 6 520 Montgomery 1,738 12,022 Robertson 49 341 San Jacinto 2 228 Trinity 1 199 Walker 763 4,385 Waller 89 940 Washington 33 655

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 446 staffed hospital beds with 102 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 29 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 503 total cases and 489 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 365 total cases, and 324 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 40 active cases. There have been 1,031 total cases, 1,027 recoveries and 33 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 387 total cases of COVID-19. There are 12 active cases and 364 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 233 cases, with 202 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 39 active cases. The county has 270 total cases, with 223 recoveries and eight deaths.

Madison County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 735 cases with 707 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 520 total cases and 514 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,738 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,022 total cases and 7,951 recovered cases. There are currently 15 people hospitalized, and there have been 142 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 49 active COVID-19 cases, with 341 total cases. Currently, 288 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 2 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 228 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 199 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,385 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 763 cases are active in the community and 1,630 are recovered community cases. 1,992 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 89 active cases of COVID-19. There are 940 total cases and 851 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 655 total cases with 574 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 136 active cases on Oct. 6.

Currently, the university has reported 1,613 positive cases, 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 8, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,878 active cases and 695,194 recoveries. There have been 781,794 total cases reported and 6,703,106 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 16,334 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 149,394 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 8 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

