Bremond ISD closes through Oct. 16 due to positive COVID-19 tests

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Independent School District announced it will be closed through at least October 16 after experiencing an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests among students and staff over the past week.

Bremond Middle School Principal John Burnett says the district found out about a total of nine positive cases over the past three days. He says that rapid increase in infections is why the district decided to shut down until the end of next week. Most of the positive cases were reported to the school by students' parents, according to Burnett.

Classes were canceled Thursday and Friday and the district is planning for online distance learning throughout next week.

“We have great parents,” Burnett said. “They call and keep in contact with us because they care not only about their kid, but they care about the other kids we have here at the school.”

Bremond ISD Superintendent Daryl Stuard said in a letter sent to students and staff that a staff member and two high school students with lab-confirmed COVID-19 were present on campus October 6.

Jonathan Allen and his wife are responsible for getting their 3rd-grade nephew to and from Bremond Elementary every day.

“They’re doing what they have to do,” Allen said. “I’m lucky enough that my wife stays at home. I know there are parents where both of them work, and that’s got to be tough on them, but I understand the school is just doing what they need to do to control the pandemic.”

As far as having someone home all day to look after for the next week and a half, Allen says that aspect of the situation simply feels normal now.

“We’re used to it,” Allen said. “When everything broke out, we had what? Three, four months, then summer after that. It is what it is.”

Bremond ISD supports about 500 K-12 students throughout one elementary, middle, and high school. All three of the district’s schools are located on the same campus.

“We have a unique situation where all three of our campuses are under the same roof,” Burnett said.

The district already provides each of its middle and high school students with Chrome books to aid their learning. Burnett says they will now be supplying all their elementary school students with Chrome books as well on Friday to make next week’s distance learning possible for everyone.

The campus is in the midst of a deep cleaning that will continue through Friday while it is closed. Burnett says there are no current plans to put new safety protocols in place.

“All our kids are very conscientious about wearing their masks,” Burnett said. “We do our best to social distance as much as possible. We’ve cut down the number of students who sit at tables in the cafeteria from twelve to six. We’ve done everything they recommend to do.”

Burnett says the district will decide next weekend if they will reopen their schools.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.