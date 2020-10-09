Bryan Police retrieve plants stolen from Bryan neighborhood

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in a Bryan neighborhood that sits between East Villa Maria and 29th Street received their stolen plants back Friday.

Last week a video was posted on the Nextdoor app of someone stealing a plant straight from the pot. After that, several neighbors realized the same thing was happening to them.

Rajesh Miranda was just one of many that had multiple plants stolen.

“It’s a small thing, plant theft, in the grand scheme of what we’re experiencing in the world and nationally. It’s small but it was a good example of how neighbors came together about something that was a concern to them,” said Miranda.

Bryan Police retrieved the stolen plants and delivered them to residents who reported them missing.

Police have not released where the plants were found or if anyone is being charged.

Since the thefts began, many residents like Miranda have installed cameras.

“The plant stealing in a sense makes people feel vulnerable," said Miranda. "Its implications for the safety of the neighborhood are larger perhaps. So if people are thinking of those types of things, they should consider the impact those actions have on neighborhoods.”

By the end of the day on Friday, Bryan Police had several plants unclaimed.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.