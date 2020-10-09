Advertisement

City of Bryan installs new playgrounds

Council approved additional funds to continue revamping old playgrounds
New playground installed at Camelot Park
New playground installed at Camelot Park(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department have been busy during this pandemic.

Just recently $600,000 worth of new playground equipment has been installed at four parks across the city.

This includes Sue Haswell Park, Camelot Park, Henderson Park, and Edgewater Park.

City officials say city council approved another $250,000 in this year’s budget to continue improving playgrounds.

“We’re going to look at that strategically and replace the ones that are most needed and we’ll start that right away because we’re now in our new budget year,” said Linda Cornelius Director of Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

Cotton picker/baler catches fire in Burleson County

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A cotton picker/baler caught fire Friday afternoon on County Road 260 in Burleson County.

News

Texas Renaissance Festival fire contained, will be open Saturday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
A fire broke out on Texas Renaissance Festival grounds Friday afternoon.

Local

Cotton picker/baler catches fire in Burleson County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
A cotton picker caught fire Friday afternoon on County Road 260 in Burleson County.

Local

Construction continues at Travis Bryan Midtown Park, city begins removing arsenic sediment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Work continues at the Travis Bryan Midtown Park.

News

Bryan Police retrieve plants stolen from Bryan neighborhood

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Bryan Police located and delivered several stolen plants to residents.