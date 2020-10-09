City of Bryan installs new playgrounds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department have been busy during this pandemic.

Just recently $600,000 worth of new playground equipment has been installed at four parks across the city.

This includes Sue Haswell Park, Camelot Park, Henderson Park, and Edgewater Park.

City officials say city council approved another $250,000 in this year’s budget to continue improving playgrounds.

“We’re going to look at that strategically and replace the ones that are most needed and we’ll start that right away because we’re now in our new budget year,” said Linda Cornelius Director of Parks and Recreation.

