College Station fire crews respond to structure fire call at Northgate bar

College Station fire responds to Northgate fire
College Station fire responds to Northgate fire(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte and Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire call in the Northgate bar district early Friday morning. Church Avenue is currently closed from College Main to Boyett Street.

At 5:30 a.m., crews could be seen on the roof of what appeared to be Rough Draught near the intersection of Second Street and College Main Street. The firefighters were entering the building through the roof.

No flames were visible from the front of the structure. No word yet on the possible damage inside.

