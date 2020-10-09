College Station fire crews respond to structure fire call at Northgate bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire call in the Northgate bar district early Friday morning. Church Avenue is currently closed from College Main to Boyett Street.

At 5:30 a.m., crews could be seen on the roof of what appeared to be Rough Draught near the intersection of Second Street and College Main Street. The firefighters were entering the building through the roof.

No flames were visible from the front of the structure. No word yet on the possible damage inside.

