COVID in Context: Aggies, Gators face-off in football Saturday--but coronavirus all semester

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, football fans will watch the Kyle Field match-up between Texas A&M University and the University of Florida. All semester, university leaders at both schools have been closely watching COVID-19′s impact on their respective campuses.

Both of these large public universities have free, voluntary (yet highly encouraged) testing available to all students and staff.

Through this program at Texas A&M, the testing positivity rate is 9.1%. Florida’s is 3.19%.

COVID on SEC campuses
COVID on SEC campuses(KBTX)

