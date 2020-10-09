Advertisement

Crews respond to mobile home fire in College Station, 3 people displaced

College Station firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire off Krenek Tap Road.
Crews respond to mobile home fire in College Station.
Crews respond to mobile home fire in College Station.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are responding to a mobile home fire off Krenek Tap Road.

It appears the first started at one mobile home and spread to another mobile home nearby. No injuries are being reported on scene.

The Red Cross is also responding to assist those that have been affected. Three people have been displaced by the fire.

An elderly couple was home at the time of the fire and have been checked out on site. The third person living in the home was not at home at the time.

No word on what started the fire.

