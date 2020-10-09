Northbound, southbound traffic shut down after fatal crash on Hwy 6 in Robertson County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is confirmed dead after a major accident on Highway 6 in Robertson County, near the Brazos County line. Crews including Robertson County EMS and the Department of Public Safety are responding.

Northbound and southbound Highway 6 traffic in the area is closed.

Crash in Robertson County (KBTX)

Initial reports show at least two vehicles involved.

KBTX has a crew at the scene for more information.

