Advertisement

Northbound, southbound traffic shut down after fatal crash on Hwy 6 in Robertson County

Crash in Robertson County
Crash in Robertson County(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte, Josh Ninke and Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person is confirmed dead after a major accident on Highway 6 in Robertson County, near the Brazos County line. Crews including Robertson County EMS and the Department of Public Safety are responding.

Northbound and southbound Highway 6 traffic in the area is closed.

Crash in Robertson County
Crash in Robertson County(KBTX)

Initial reports show at least two vehicles involved.

KBTX has a crew at the scene for more information.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Investigation at local landfill linked to woman's death in College Station

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Retired College Station firefighter warns to stay on guard to stop spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD board of trustees approves 'IdentoGo Center'

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Free COVID-19 testing continues this week in Bryan

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

News

Bryan ISD talks need for third intermediate school

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 9

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Misty Copeland, pioneering ballet dancer, talks about her start at Boys and Girls Clubs

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic affected after 18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 6

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Traffic is closed on Highway 6 southbound near Southwest Parkway after an 18-wheeler caught fire Friday morning.

News

Hurricane Delta to make landfall in Louisiana Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
While spending Thursday over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Delta has strengthened into a category three hurricane.

News

College Station fire crews respond to structure fire call at Northgate bar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte and Tennyson Guthrie
At 5:30 a.m., crews could be seen on the roof of what appeared to be Rough Draught.