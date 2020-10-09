Cotton picker/baler catches fire in Burleson County
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -A cotton picker/baler caught fire Friday afternoon on County Road 260 in Burleson County.
The fire was started after the vehicle got caught on loose power lines, according to Snook VFD.
Snook VFD and Cooks Point VFD were called to the scene to put out the blaze.
BTU is on the scene assessing the incident.
No one was injured in the fire.
