Cotton picker/baler catches fire in Burleson County

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -A cotton picker/baler caught fire Friday afternoon on County Road 260 in Burleson County.

Snook VFD & Cooks Point VFD are currently on CR 260, just off FM 50. with a Cotton Picker/Baler on Fire. Please avoid the area if at all possible.

Posted by Snook Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, October 9, 2020

The fire was started after the vehicle got caught on loose power lines, according to Snook VFD.

Snook VFD and Cooks Point VFD were called to the scene to put out the blaze.

BTU is on the scene assessing the incident.

No one was injured in the fire.

