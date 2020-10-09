Delta brings clouds, rain, and wind to the Brazos Valley

The clouds are here and we’ve seen some scattered showers drifting through the Brazos Valley as Hurricane Delta inches closer to the Northwestern Gulf Coast. Landfall is still expected somewhere along the southwestern Louisiana coastline but impacts will be felt well outside the center of the circulation. For us in the Brazos Valley, we sit just west enough to avoid the bigger impacts but scattered rain and winds picking up by Friday afternoon will be worth monitoring if you have some loose outdoor furniture or decorations up.

Gusts largely look to remain below tropical storm force, but at times portions of the Brazos Valley (mainly Highway 6 and east) could see winds gusting to 30 mph or higher at times as Delta nears the Upper Texas and Louisiana Coastlines. We’ll also see some scattered rain as the outer bands drift in from east to west. Most folks will find less than half an inch, but east of I-45 we could see some totals closer to 1″ in our far southeastern counties. After landfall Friday evening, Delta gets swept up to the north and leaves us with a hot, humid weekend.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with passing rain. Low: 71. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered rain. High: 81. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

Friday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 66. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid. High: 90. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.