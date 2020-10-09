Advertisement

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

His new collection of songs is called ‘Gimme Some Truth’
Friday would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (CNN/AP) –The Empire State Building was lit up in blue with a white peace sign overnight in honor of John Lennon.

The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

Lennon’s son, Sean, flipped the switch Thursday night to turn on the lights honoring his dad.

Sean Lennon and his mother, Yoko Ono, have also put together a collection of remastered songs to celebrate John Lennon’s life and legacy.

It’s called “Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes.”

The album includes 36 tracks hand-picked by the mother-son team. The duo worked closely with engineer and mixer Paul Hicks to maintain the essence of the songs, which were completely remixed.

