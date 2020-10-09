Heat is building this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Delta

Gusty winds at times 20 to 30 mph have impacted the Brazos Valley as Hurricane Delta neared the Northern Gulf Coast. Further impacts in terms of rain and wind are not expected to last long into the evening as this storm continues to pull away from Texas and eventually Louisiana by Saturday evening. This means the western side of the storm brings a spike in temperatures with plenty of tropical moisture left behind.

Sunshine returns and clouds dissipate throughout the morning hours on Saturday, which means clear weather for gameday in Aggieland looks great weather-wise minus the heat. Temperatures by the afternoon are expected to sit in the lower 90s and climb to the mid 90s by Sunday afternoon -- the record high temperature Sunday is 96° set back in 1912. The unseasonably warm air should scoot out of here by the end of next week with the help of some cold fronts rolling in.

Friday Night: Decreasing clouds. Low: 66. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and humid becoming sunny by the afternoon. High: 90. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 69. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 95. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

